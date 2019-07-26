Contrasting of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.65. ARCA biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.6. The Current Ratio of rival ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.