Contrasting of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. On the competitive side is, Alterity Therapeutics Limited which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 165.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 3.1%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.