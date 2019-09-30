Contrasting of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) compete with each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. 21 0.00 112.38M 1.36 15.77 MGM Growth Properties LLC 30 1.50 92.36M 0.96 31.23

Table 1 demonstrates Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MGM Growth Properties LLC is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is presently more affordable than MGM Growth Properties LLC, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. 540,028,832.29% 0% 0% MGM Growth Properties LLC 305,524,313.60% 4.2% 0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 81.83%. About 0.23% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are MGM Growth Properties LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. 1.08% 2.44% -0.56% 14.91% -10.37% 24.59% MGM Growth Properties LLC 3.14% -2.61% -7.67% -2.29% -1.22% 13.06%

For the past year Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. was more bullish than MGM Growth Properties LLC.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties LLC beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in full service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, it owned 39 hotels comprising 11,533 rooms across 18 states and the District of Columbia. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.