Contrasting of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Since Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.01 N/A -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.5 consensus target price and a 175.55% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.2%. Competitively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.