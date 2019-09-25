Contrasting of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Since Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1136.15 N/A -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.46 beta. In other hand, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.73 which is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.