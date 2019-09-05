Contrasting of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 10.98 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.46 and it happens to be 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Its rival Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $73, while its potential upside is 17.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 84.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.