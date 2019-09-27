Contrasting of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 1.98M -13.64 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 118,046,861.03% -93.9% -67.1% GlycoMimetics Inc. 601,234,534.91% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk & Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.46 and it happens to be 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc. has beta of 2.38 which is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 27.02% and its average target price is $5.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 0%. 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.