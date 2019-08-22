Contrasting of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 2.46 and its 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 74.5 Current Ratio and a 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 6 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.