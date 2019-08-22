Contrasting of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.46 shows that Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -3.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.