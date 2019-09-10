Contrasting of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 11.45 N/A 0.65 68.14 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Xencor Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Xencor Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 15.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 2.82% respectively. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.