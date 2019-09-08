Contrasting of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 11.46 N/A 0.65 68.14 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 8.18 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xencor Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Xencor Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

Xencor Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s beta is 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Xencor Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Xencor Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, and a 14.91% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has weaker performance than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.