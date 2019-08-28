Contrasting of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

This is a contrast between Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 13.84 N/A 0.65 68.14 InflaRx N.V. 25 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xencor Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 18.1. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xencor Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Xencor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.81% and an $40 consensus target price. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 118.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xencor Inc. and InflaRx N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 53.6%. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Xencor Inc. beats InflaRx N.V.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.