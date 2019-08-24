Contrasting of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 13.52 N/A 0.65 68.14 Dermira Inc. 10 6.52 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility and Risk

Xencor Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. In other hand, Dermira Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Xencor Inc. and Dermira Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Xencor Inc. has a 15.79% upside potential and an average target price of $42.38. Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s consensus target price is $18.71, while its potential upside is 116.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dermira Inc. looks more robust than Xencor Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Xencor Inc. was less bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.