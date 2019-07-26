Contrasting of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.34 N/A -1.35 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Xencor Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Volatility & Risk

Xencor Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.1 beta and it is 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. Its rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Xencor Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.28% and an $41 average target price. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 average target price and a 551.52% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 75.1% respectively. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Xencor Inc. was less bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.