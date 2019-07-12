Contrasting of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.23 N/A -1.35 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Xencor Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Volatility and Risk

Xencor Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.3. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s downside potential is -6.67% at a $41 average price target. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 119.12%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 77.6% respectively. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has -3.76% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 91.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.