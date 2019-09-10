Contrasting of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

This is a contrast between Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 11.45 N/A 0.65 68.14 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

In table 1 we can see Xencor Inc. and AC Immune SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AC Immune SA seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Xencor Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Xencor Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of AC Immune SA, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival AC Immune SA is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Xencor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.01% for Xencor Inc. with average target price of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 27% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats AC Immune SA on 10 of the 11 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.