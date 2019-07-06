Contrasting of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XBiotech Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.23 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. XBiotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given XBiotech Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 67.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.5% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. 37.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 85.04% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.