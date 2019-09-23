Contrasting of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

We will be contrasting the differences between XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.92 N/A -5.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.48. In other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.99% and an $13 average price target. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average price target and a 15.25% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that XBiotech Inc. seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.