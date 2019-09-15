Contrasting of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and has 19.7 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 34.02%.

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.