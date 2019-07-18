Contrasting of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.83 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights XBiotech Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc.’s 0.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 77.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.09 which is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XBiotech Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, and a 80.81% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.5% and 4.5%. Insiders owned 37.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.