Contrasting of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

We are comparing XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 116 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for XBiotech Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

XBiotech Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and has 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

XBiotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 43.33% upside potential. Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $170.5, with potential upside of 63.05%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ascendis Pharma A/S seems more appealing than XBiotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.