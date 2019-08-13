Contrasting of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights XBiotech Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of XBiotech Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk and Volatility

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 75.68% for XBiotech Inc. with average price target of $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.