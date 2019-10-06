Contrasting of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 17.55M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,295,007.56% -150.3% -87% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 202,422,145.33% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.