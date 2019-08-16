Contrasting of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 7.82 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Radius Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 6.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.