Contrasting of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

We will be contrasting the differences between X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 56,058,282.21% -150.3% -87% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 346,939,510.75% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.