Contrasting of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

We are comparing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 22.52 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 75.5%. About 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.