Contrasting of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Since X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 13.04 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Denali Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $31, with potential upside of 68.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 84.5% respectively. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.