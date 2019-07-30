Contrasting of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

We are comparing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 Celyad SA 19 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 6.89%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Celyad SA has 0.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Celyad SA.

Celyad SA beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.