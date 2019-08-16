Contrasting of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

This is a contrast between X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 82.9%. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.