Contrasting of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

This is a contrast between X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
Liquidity
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 82.9%. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
