Contrasting of X Financial (XYF) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

We will be comparing the differences between X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.85 6.34 Yirendai Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 2.28 7.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of X Financial and Yirendai Ltd. Yirendai Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. X Financial is presently more affordable than Yirendai Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0% 0% Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 20.5% 11.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both X Financial and Yirendai Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 11.3% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial 8% 4.45% 2.37% -23.19% 0% 26.46% Yirendai Ltd. 3.19% 7.81% 37.33% -5.61% -48.17% 50.23%

For the past year X Financial’s stock price has smaller growth than Yirendai Ltd.

Summary

Yirendai Ltd. beats X Financial on 9 of the 8 factors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.