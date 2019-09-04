Contrasting of X Financial (XYF) and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16 Navient Corporation 13 1.79 N/A 1.79 7.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Navient Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. X Financial’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us X Financial and Navient Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0% 0% Navient Corporation 0.00% 11% 0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

X Financial and Navient Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0.00 Navient Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Navient Corporation is $15.83, which is potential 26.34% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

X Financial and Navient Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 96.6%. Comparatively, 1.5% are Navient Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26% Navient Corporation -6.23% 3.59% 3.82% 23.58% 5.6% 60.61%

For the past year X Financial had bearish trend while Navient Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Navient Corporation beats on 11 of the 10 factors X Financial.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.