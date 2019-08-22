Contrasting of X Financial (XYF) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)

As Credit Services businesses, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16 China Lending Corporation 1 -0.16 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has X Financial and China Lending Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0% 0% China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

X Financial and China Lending Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 0.2%. Competitively, 53.56% are China Lending Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26% China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9%

For the past year China Lending Corporation has weaker performance than X Financial

Summary

X Financial beats China Lending Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.