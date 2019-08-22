Contrasting of X Financial (XYF) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)

As Credit Services businesses, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X Financial
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.90
|3.16
|China Lending Corporation
|1
|-0.16
|N/A
|-3.89
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has X Financial and China Lending Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X Financial
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Lending Corporation
|0.00%
|-281.6%
|-84.4%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
X Financial and China Lending Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 0.2%. Competitively, 53.56% are China Lending Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X Financial
|-5%
|-24.6%
|-41.96%
|-46.93%
|0%
|-33.26%
|China Lending Corporation
|-2.41%
|-23.66%
|-28%
|-33.06%
|-56.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year China Lending Corporation has weaker performance than X Financial
Summary
X Financial beats China Lending Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.