Contrasting of X Financial (XYF) and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 4 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16 Barings BDC Inc. 10 7.71 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0% 0% Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -7.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both X Financial and Barings BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2% and 44.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 27.1% of Barings BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26% Barings BDC Inc. -0.6% 0.3% -0.3% 0% -2.55% 9.54%

For the past year X Financial had bearish trend while Barings BDC Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

X Financial beats on 4 of the 7 factors Barings BDC Inc.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.