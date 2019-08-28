Contrasting of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) and Its Rivals

As Resorts & Casinos company, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Wynn Resorts Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wynn Resorts Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts Limited 0.00% 46.20% 7.00% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Wynn Resorts Limited and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts Limited N/A 125 28.65 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Wynn Resorts Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts Limited 0 3 3 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.70 2.64 2.61

With average target price of $134, Wynn Resorts Limited has a potential upside of 27.90%. The peers have a potential upside of 41.79%. Given Wynn Resorts Limited’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wynn Resorts Limited is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wynn Resorts Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wynn Resorts Limited -7.67% -0.9% -11% 7.96% -19.62% 31.5% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Wynn Resorts Limited was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wynn Resorts Limited are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Wynn Resorts Limited’s peers have 0.87 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wynn Resorts Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wynn Resorts Limited’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Wynn Resorts Limited has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wynn Resorts Limited’s competitors have beta of 1.39 which is 39.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wynn Resorts Limited’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Wynn Resorts Limited.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The companyÂ’s Las Vegas resorts offer approximately 189,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 234 table games and 1,907 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 99,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including an 18-hole golf course, swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le RÃªve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.