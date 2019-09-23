Contrasting of Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) and Its Peers

Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is a company in the Lodging industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wyndham Destinations Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Wyndham Destinations Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0.00% -130.40% 10.00% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Wyndham Destinations Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations Inc. N/A 43 14.94 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Wyndham Destinations Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wyndham Destinations Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.88 2.44

The potential upside of the peers is 44.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wyndham Destinations Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wyndham Destinations Inc. 1.44% 4.18% 5.8% 10.5% 3.38% 31.31% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Wyndham Destinations Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Wyndham Destinations Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. Wyndham Destinations Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.52 shows that Wyndham Destinations Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s peers are 21.18% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Dividends

Wyndham Destinations Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s competitors beat Wyndham Destinations Inc.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. It provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. The company also develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and offers property management services at resorts. It has operations in 110 countries at approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300 affiliated exchange properties. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida.