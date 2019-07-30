Contrasting of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.08 N/A 1.25 3.90 Concho Resources Inc. 109 4.78 N/A 2.85 39.76

In table 1 we can see W&T Offshore Inc. and Concho Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Concho Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. W&T Offshore Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Concho Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore Inc. 0.00% -41.7% 18.5% Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8%

Risk and Volatility

W&T Offshore Inc. is 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.97 beta. From a competition point of view, Concho Resources Inc. has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

W&T Offshore Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concho Resources Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. W&T Offshore Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Concho Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for W&T Offshore Inc. and Concho Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concho Resources Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

The upside potential is 132.29% for W&T Offshore Inc. with average price target of $10. On the other hand, Concho Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 55.93% and its average price target is $149.9. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, W&T Offshore Inc. is looking more favorable than Concho Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.7% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares and 96.6% of Concho Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned 33.6% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Concho Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W&T Offshore Inc. -7.39% -27.45% -0.61% -22.99% -38.34% 18.69% Concho Resources Inc. 2.83% -1.87% -5.21% -17.02% -24.76% 10.21%

For the past year W&T Offshore Inc. was more bullish than Concho Resources Inc.

Summary

Concho Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors W&T Offshore Inc.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.