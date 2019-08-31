Contrasting of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

We are comparing WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial Corporation 41 4.63 N/A 3.13 13.55 Select Bancorp Inc. 11 3.98 N/A 0.89 12.72

Table 1 demonstrates WSFS Financial Corporation and Select Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Select Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. WSFS Financial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial Corporation is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.11 beta. From a competition point of view, Select Bancorp Inc. has a 0.36 beta which is 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation and Select Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Select Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WSFS Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 15.84% and an $47.75 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WSFS Financial Corporation and Select Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 48%. 1% are WSFS Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Select Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32%

For the past year WSFS Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Select Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats Select Bancorp Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.