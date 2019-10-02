Contrasting of Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Both Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 21 1.66 125.29M -1.60 0.00 Nevro Corp. 85 -0.86 28.07M -2.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wright Medical Group N.V. and Nevro Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Wright Medical Group N.V. and Nevro Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 596,335,078.53% -21.4% -6.7% Nevro Corp. 32,891,961.57% -31.8% -16.6%

Risk & Volatility

Wright Medical Group N.V.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nevro Corp. has beta of 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wright Medical Group N.V. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Nevro Corp. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Nevro Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Wright Medical Group N.V. and Nevro Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 2 2.50 Nevro Corp. 0 1 3 2.75

The average price target of Wright Medical Group N.V. is $26.75, with potential upside of 38.67%. On the other hand, Nevro Corp.’s potential downside is -11.44% and its average price target is $71.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Wright Medical Group N.V. looks more robust than Nevro Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.9% are Nevro Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02% Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V. has weaker performance than Nevro Corp.

Summary

Wright Medical Group N.V. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Nevro Corp.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.