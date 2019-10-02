Contrasting of WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) and Its Competitors

We are comparing WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of WPX Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has WPX Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 3,913,870,665.42% 5.30% 2.60% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing WPX Energy Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 417.61M 11 21.84 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

WPX Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for WPX Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

$15.5 is the average target price of WPX Energy Inc., with a potential upside of 54.69%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 92.22%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that WPX Energy Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WPX Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. has -8.02% weaker performance while WPX Energy Inc.’s peers have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WPX Energy Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, WPX Energy Inc.’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. WPX Energy Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WPX Energy Inc.

Risk and Volatility

WPX Energy Inc. has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, WPX Energy Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

WPX Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WPX Energy Inc.’s peers beat WPX Energy Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.