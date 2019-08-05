Contrasting of WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.69 N/A 0.48 21.84 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 20 2.68 N/A 0.98 16.93

Demonstrates WPX Energy Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Equitrans Midstream Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than WPX Energy Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. WPX Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WPX Energy Inc. Its rival Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for WPX Energy Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

WPX Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 85.38% at a $17.5 average target price. Competitively Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 35.05%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, WPX Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Equitrans Midstream Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.