Contrasting of Worldpay Inc. (WP) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Both Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 106 10.06 N/A 0.48 249.71 S&P Global Inc. 207 9.49 N/A 7.45 28.40

Table 1 highlights Worldpay Inc. and S&P Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. S&P Global Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Worldpay Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Worldpay Inc. is presently more expensive than S&P Global Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Worldpay Inc. and S&P Global Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Risk and Volatility

Worldpay Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. S&P Global Inc. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Worldpay Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival S&P Global Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. S&P Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Worldpay Inc. and S&P Global Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 S&P Global Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$116.7 is Worldpay Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -10.75%. Meanwhile, S&P Global Inc.’s consensus price target is $248, while its potential upside is 2.79%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, S&P Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Worldpay Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Worldpay Inc. and S&P Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 86.6% respectively. Worldpay Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of S&P Global Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 0.93% 4.8% 36.42% 31.91% 46.85% 55.51% S&P Global Inc. -1.4% -2.19% 7.37% 13.66% 6.35% 24.59%

For the past year Worldpay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than S&P Global Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats Worldpay Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.