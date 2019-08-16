Contrasting of Worldpay Inc. (WP) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Both Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 113 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61 Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 4.47 N/A 2.04 24.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Worldpay Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc. Cass Information Systems Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Worldpay Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Worldpay Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cass Information Systems Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Worldpay Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.75 beta means Worldpay Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cass Information Systems Inc. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Worldpay Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Worldpay Inc.’s consensus target price is $116.7, while its potential downside is -13.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Worldpay Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 55.4%. Insiders held 0.4% of Worldpay Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63% Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8%

For the past year Worldpay Inc. had bullish trend while Cass Information Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Worldpay Inc. beats Cass Information Systems Inc.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.