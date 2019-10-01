Contrasting of Worldpay Inc. (WP) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Both Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 135 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61 Asta Funding Inc. 7 0.00 1.87M 1.44 5.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Worldpay Inc. and Asta Funding Inc. Asta Funding Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worldpay Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Worldpay Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Worldpay Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% Asta Funding Inc. 25,546,448.09% 10.4% 10.1%

Volatility & Risk

Worldpay Inc.’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Asta Funding Inc.’s 141.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.41 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Worldpay Inc. and Asta Funding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Worldpay Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.33% and an $139.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.7% of Worldpay Inc. shares and 14.6% of Asta Funding Inc. shares. Worldpay Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year Worldpay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Asta Funding Inc.

Summary

Worldpay Inc. beats Asta Funding Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.