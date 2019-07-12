Contrasting of Workiva Inc. (WK) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 49 10.94 N/A -1.09 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 3.42 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Workiva Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Workiva Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6%

Risk & Volatility

Workiva Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.39 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Workiva Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Workiva Inc. has a -27.59% downside potential and an average target price of $44.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.9% of Workiva Inc. shares and 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. 4.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6% Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80%

For the past year Workiva Inc. was less bullish than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Workiva Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.