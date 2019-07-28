Contrasting of Workiva Inc. (WK) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 51 10.73 N/A -1.09 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 110 14.40 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Workiva Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Workiva Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -7% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta means Workiva Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, RingCentral Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. RingCentral Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Workiva Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$44.33 is Workiva Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -26.68%. Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc.’s average target price is $119.86, while its potential downside is -5.91%. The data provided earlier shows that RingCentral Inc. appears more favorable than Workiva Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Workiva Inc. and RingCentral Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.7% are RingCentral Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6% RingCentral Inc. 0.92% 12.12% 15.55% 42.38% 59.28% 44.52%

For the past year Workiva Inc. was more bullish than RingCentral Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors RingCentral Inc. beats Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.