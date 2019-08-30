Contrasting of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) and Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

We are comparing Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group Inc. 2 701.47 N/A -0.69 0.00 Douglas Dynamics Inc. 39 1.75 N/A 1.98 20.80

Table 1 demonstrates Workhorse Group Inc. and Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Workhorse Group Inc. and Douglas Dynamics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 405.8% -292.8% Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Workhorse Group Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. Douglas Dynamics Inc. has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Workhorse Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Douglas Dynamics Inc. are 2.8 and 1 respectively. Douglas Dynamics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Workhorse Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Workhorse Group Inc. and Douglas Dynamics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.9% and 90.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Workhorse Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Douglas Dynamics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95% Douglas Dynamics Inc. -0.29% 4.31% 8.59% 17.43% -13.38% 14.52%

For the past year Workhorse Group Inc. was more bullish than Douglas Dynamics Inc.

Summary

Douglas Dynamics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.