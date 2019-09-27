Contrasting of Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

As Application Software businesses, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 197 12.26 N/A -2.10 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 57.69 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Workday Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Workday Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Workday Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Workday Inc. was more bullish than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Workday Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.