Contrasting of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) and Its Peers

We are comparing Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wolverine World Wide Inc. has 94.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 71.63% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.1% of Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.88% of all Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Wolverine World Wide Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0.00% 18.90% 8.20% Industry Average 5.80% 16.74% 9.37%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Wolverine World Wide Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide Inc. N/A 32 13.55 Industry Average 547.01M 9.43B 19.23

Wolverine World Wide Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 5.38 2.53

With average price target of $38.8, Wolverine World Wide Inc. has a potential upside of 42.65%. The peers have a potential upside of 54.43%. Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wolverine World Wide Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wolverine World Wide Inc. -1.45% -1.67% -25.74% -20.36% -22.78% -14.86% Industry Average 2.93% 6.50% 12.15% 16.10% 27.54% 24.03%

For the past year Wolverine World Wide Inc. had bearish trend while Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Wolverine World Wide Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Wolverine World Wide Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.89 which is 10.88% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Wolverine World Wide Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, HyTest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sebago, Soft Style, Sperry, Stride Rite, and Wolverine brand names. It also markets apparel and accessories under the Merrell and Wolverine brands, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; the Wolverine brand eyewear and gloves; and the Keds, Saucony, Sperry, and Stride Rite brand apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. It directly sells its products in the United States, Canada, and countries in Europe to various customers, including department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, mass merchants and Internet retailers, and to governments and municipalities; and through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 294 retail stores in the United States and Canada, as well as 56 consumer-direct Websites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.