Contrasting of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

This is a contrast between WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 3.16 N/A 0.21 29.38 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.74 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Solar Senior Capital Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 22.35% respectively. About 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend while Solar Senior Capital Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.