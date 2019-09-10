Contrasting of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Both WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.82 N/A 0.21 29.38 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.66 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance while Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 6.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.